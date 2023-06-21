100 medical camps will be organized on June 24: Ma Subramanian

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu health department will organize medical camps at 100 places along with government hospitals, government medical colleges and hospitals, and several private hospitals across the state on June 24, said health minister Ma Subramanian on 9th International Yoga Day celebration at Government Yoga and Naturopathy College and Hospital on Wednesday.

While addressing the media, the minister stated, “At least 30 medical departments including ECG, lab testing from various government and private hospitals in the state. And 28 tuberculosis screening vehicles with digital X-ray facilities will be present at the medical camps. In Chennai city, already medical camps have been organized for the public in five zones, and additional camps will be set up across the city.”

“As many as 90 medical camps will be organized in 37 districts of Tamil Nadu. The medical camps will be held till 5 pm, and those who visit the camps will be given an insurance card. And lakhs of people will be benefitted through the camps,” he added. In addition, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) organized 90 medical camps in the city for the people residing in slums and low-lying areas to prevent diseases post-rain.

Meanwhile, the 9th International Yoga Day has been celebrated at 178 places in Tamil Nadu. Subramanian said, “Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin initiated the yoga training when he was the deputy chief minister in 36 parks including Nehru Park, Anna Nagar tower park, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar Park, and Thangal Park. The yoga classes have been taken at the corporation schools in the city.”