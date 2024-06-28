100 medal winning athletes to be placed in govt jobs, says Udhayanidhi Stalin

CHENNAI: Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday informed the Assembly that it would build mini stadium in 22 constituencies this year at Rs 66 crore, while it would recruit 100 players, who won medals in national and international sports meets and won medals, in government and public sectors this year.

The recruitment would be carried out to fill the 3 per cent sports quota to encourage sports among the youths in the state. The department would procure sports equipment under Dr Kalaignar Sports Kits scheme at Rs 100 crore this fiscal year to improve the quality of kits for the budding athletes, the Minister said and ascertained that the sites have been identified for the international cricket stadium in Coimbatore and they would soon commence the work to establish the stadium as promised by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

At present, the department commenced the work of constructing mini-stadium in nine constituencies and 22 such facilities would come up.

The state would soon have the country’s first Bicycle Motocross (BMX) track near Melakottaiyur at Rs 12 crore. International standard diving pool would be established in the upcoming Olympic Academy in Madurai to facilitate the swimmers in southern districts. The department would also adopt Athlete Management System to evaluate the athletes and their performance scientifically and encourage the potential sportspersons to win more medals for the state and country, the Minister added.

Youth policy would be launched to shape youngsters into an ideal and resourceful citizen to the society. Top 10 athletes would be employed as expert coaches on contract basis to help budding athletes, while the existing student hostels in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai would be upgraded at Rs 25 crore.

The Minister said that Rs 100 crore would be allocated to give loans for 7,000 women self-help groups to support their business activities, while 90 crore allocated to provide training programmes to enhance entrepreneurship and employability skill sets for 40,000 rural youths. Refreshment programmes would be organised for 3.29 lakh SHGs at Rs 30 crore, while revolvement funds to the tune of Rs 10 crore would be provided to 10,000 SHGs. Mathi cafe would be established at eight locations in Chennai Corporation limit at Rs 50 lakh

Special Programme Implementation Department

A district level special programme implementation unit will be created to monitor government’s significant schemes. The units would execute skill vouchers, internship and TN Skill-Finishing Schools programmes at Rs 100 crore to improve the skills and abilities of the job aspirants in the state. He further said, Naan Mudhalvan Scheme would be extended for allied medical courses and it would benefit 45,000 students, a new scheme - Sigaram Thodu - will provide training for white-collar jobs for 1,000 students.