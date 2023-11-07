100 kg ganja seized from arrested duo near Andhra Pradesh border in Vellore

VELLORE: Narcotics police who were on routine vehicle check at the Christianpet check post on the Vellore-AP border arrested two persons and seized 100 kg ganja, on Monday. When the police spotted a lorry entering the State from Andhra the vehicle was stopped and while checking they became suspicious of some bundles which were wrapped with plastic.

When they broke open one of the bundles they were taken aback to see ganja. They then pulled in the lorry crew, identified as Sadasivam (30) of Erode and Pandeswaran (25) of Tiruchy who under interrogation confessed that they were attempting to smuggle ganja.

The duo were arrested and the ganja impounded. A case was registered and further investigations started.