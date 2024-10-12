100-feet flagpole installed at TVK's first conference near Vikravandi

MADURAI: A 100-feet flagpole is being installed at the venue of Tamil actor Vijay's Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam's first conference, is set to take place on September 27th (Sunday) in V. Saalai near Vikravandi, Villupuram district.

The conference preparations began on September 4 and arrangements are currently progressing rapidly.

Private companies have been asked to supply food, water, and provide toilet facilities for the volunteers attending the conference.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the construction of the stage has been given to film art team.

In a symbolic gesture to commemorate the party's first conference, a 100-feet flagpole is being erected at the site.

Vijay is expected to hoist the party's flag on this flagpole before the event on the 27th. The party has leased the land, owned by an individual named Mani, for five years for this purpose.

The flagpole is being designed to withstand harsh weather conditions, with an 8-feet deep foundation and a flag pedestal spanning 120 square feet.