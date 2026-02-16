100-day challenge to equip learning, reading skills of primary kids

In the last academic year 2024-25, the Tamil and English reading skills of students studying in primary classes of 4,552 schools and the basic skills of addition, subtraction, multiplication and division in arithmetic were measured using an assessment developed and provided by the State Educational Research and Training (SCERT) along with teacher trainers from the regional resource centres.

This year, it has been proposed to include more than 14,000 schools and children who are ready for the 100-day challenge in the current 2025-26 academic year. The challenge will begin in the third week of February.