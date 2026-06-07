100 candidates risk disqualification over expense filing lapse

In the recently concluded Assembly election, a total of 4,032 candidates contested across the State's 234 constituencies. Of them, 3,579 were men and 443 were women. Nearly half of the contestants were independents.

Election officials said candidates who fail to submit their accounts within the prescribed period would first be served notices seeking an explanation for the delay.

"The response submitted by the candidate will be examined by the Commission. If the explanation is found satisfactory, appropriate relief may be granted. Otherwise, action can be initiated under the relevant provisions of election law," an official said.

Officials also pointed out that expenditure monitoring is a key component of the electoral process, aimed at ensuring transparency and adherence to the Election Commission's prescribed spending limits.