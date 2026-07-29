10-yr-old ends life over separation of parents in Tirupur

Police said the girl Nanditha and younger brother were in the care of her grandmother Pannammal (65) at Kanjampalayam in Tirupur.

Her parents had separated following differences and the girl’s father remarried and settled elsewhere.

The girl was alone at home, while her brother was playing outside and her grandmother had gone to work. When Pannammal returned, she was shocked to find Nanditha hanging on Tuesday.

It was learnt that the girl was under distress due to family circumstances leading her to take the extreme step.