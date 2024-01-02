10-yr-old boy dies of dengue in Kovai hospital

COIMBATORE: A 10-year-old boy succumbed to dengue at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) on Sunday.

Monish, son of Kamatchi Pandiyan, 42 and Meenatchi, 36, was down with a severe fever and was admitted to a private hospital a few days ago. A native of Thoothukudi, the couple is selling vegetables in a push cart and the boy was studying in class 5.

After treatment, Monish was sent home, but his condition began to deteriorate drastically. As he suffered from severe bouts of vomiting, he was rushed back to the hospital. He was then diagnosed with dengue and was sent to CMCH for further treatment.

Within a day of admission, Monish died without responding to treatment. The family members took his body in an ambulance to his native village in Thoothukudi for final rites.