10 years later, DVAC books four former ESI officials for procurement irregularities

According to the FIR registered on September 8, the accused are Dr M Raju, formerly Director of Medical and Rural Health Services (ESI), G Jeeva, formerly Superintendent of the Store Section, and M Rakesh and N Nagalingam, both formerly assistant officials in the Store Section.

The case follows a preliminary inquiry based on a letter from the Director of Medical and Rural Health Services, in which it was found that medicines were procured by violating prescribed procurement procedures, resulting in financial loss to the government.

The FIR states that an audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) identified irregularities in the procurement process. It specifically cited the purchase of Rub N Run Oil and Liver Tonic at prices much higher than those of equivalent medicines available under the Running Rate Contract or through Tamil Nadu Medicinal Plant Farms & Herbal Medicine Corporation Limited (TAMPCOL).