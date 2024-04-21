10 tonnes of flowers to be used for Meenakshi Tirukalyanam

MADURAI: The city has been decked up for the celestial wedding of Goddess Meenakshi with Lord Sundareswarar, as part of the world-famous Kallazhagar festival in the city, ten tonnes of flowers in different hues were prepared for the grand occasion.

The flowers have been arranged from Nilgiris and Bengaluru. Owing to the hot summer, a tin roof ceiling was put up on North and West Aadi Veethi. A 300-tonne air conditioner facility has been established.

The Thirukalyanam (celestial wedding) is one of the two key events of the annual Chithirai festival, which began with the holy flag hoisting on April 12, of Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple.

‘Meenakshi Pattabishekam’, known as the coronation ceremony, a significant event of the festivity was witnessed on Friday evening. Sources said LED televisions have been erected in 20 locations to ensure devotees don’t miss to witness the Thirukalyanam.

Tickets ranging from Rs 500 and Rs 200 are available for the devotees to access the temple through the North Tower of the Meenatchi temple. Workers would enter through West Tower. The devotees can have free darshan through the South Tower and officials, VIPs and Trustees have been allotted West Tower. On behalf of the Temple administration, water bottles and ‘prasadham’ would be offered to one lakh devotees, sources said.

After days of festivities, the most important event of Lord Kallazhagar entering into the Vaigai would be on April 23. These significant events attract devotees and visitors to witness the captivating blend of traditions and celebrations.