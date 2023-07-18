'10% reservation announced for govt school students in MBBS admission'

CHENNAI: Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Union Territory, Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday announced that 10 per cent reservation for government school students in medical admission will be implemented soon.

"I have recommended the Chief Minister N Rangasamy to consider providing 10 per cent reservation in MBBS admission to the students who studied in government schools. Now, he is taking steps to implement the 10 per cent reservation immediately from this academic year 2023-2024," said a release from Raj Nivas.