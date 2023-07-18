Begin typing your search...

'10% reservation announced for govt school students in MBBS admission'

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|18 July 2023 6:43 AM GMT
10% reservation announced for govt school students in MBBS admission
X

Tamilisai Soundararajan

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Union Territory, Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday announced that 10 per cent reservation for government school students in medical admission will be implemented soon.

"I have recommended the Chief Minister N Rangasamy to consider providing 10 per cent reservation in MBBS admission to the students who studied in government schools. Now, he is taking steps to implement the 10 per cent reservation immediately from this academic year 2023-2024," said a release from Raj Nivas.

Lieutenant Governor of PuducherryUnion TerritoryTamilisai Soundararajan10 per cent reservationgovernment school studentsmedical admissionChief Minister N Rangasamy
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X