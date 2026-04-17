8 Kerala tourists die in accident in Tamil Nadu's Valparai

CHENNAI: Eight tourists were killed and five critically injured when a van from Kerala rolled down multiple hairpin bends on the ghat road here on Friday, police said.
The vehicle lost control while proceeding along Valparai-Pollachi ghat road and rolled down from 13th bend to the ninth bend, said a police official.
The vehicle was mangled in the impact.
"There were 13 people on the van, they all came from Malappuram, but we are yet to establish if they all belong to a family or friends or acquaintances," he added.
The injured were taken to the nearby hospital and are still in critical condition, a police source said.
Further investigation is on.