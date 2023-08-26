Begin typing your search...
10-member committee to probe Madurai train fire accident
The committee has been formed by the director of Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services.
CHENNAI: A 10-member fact-finding committee has been constituted to analyse the fire accident in a private party coach of a train stationed at Madurai.
Condolences came from all corners for this tragedy, with the Railways and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister announcing compensations for the victims' families.
