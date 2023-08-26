Begin typing your search...

10-member committee to probe Madurai train fire accident

The committee has been formed by the director of Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|26 Aug 2023 7:06 AM GMT
10-member committee to probe Madurai train fire accident
Visual of the bogie catching fire. (ANI)

CHENNAI: A 10-member fact-finding committee has been constituted to analyse the fire accident in a private party coach of a train stationed at Madurai.

The committee has been formed by the director of Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services.

Condolences came from all corners for this tragedy, with the Railways and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister announcing compensations for the victims' families.

