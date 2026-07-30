10 injured, seven critical after cooking gas cylinder explodes in Thanjavur

Seven of the injured are currently undergoing treatment in the ICU at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, they said.

The incident occurred around 2 am at the thatched residence of Murugayan, a local farmer from the Lakshmipuram area.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire broke out in the thatched structure at Chinna Ammankudi near Thiruvonam while the family was asleep. Neighbours noticed the flames, alerted the family to evacuate, and rushed to douse the blaze using water.