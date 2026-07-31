10 injured as TNSTC bus falls into pit in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: Ten people, including the driver and conductor of a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus, were injured after the vehicle veered off the road and fell into a roadside pit while trying to avoid colliding with a van near Ettayapuram in Thoothukudi district on Thursday.
According to police, the bus was travelling from Tiruchendur to Kumuli when the accident occurred around 1 pm on the Thoothukudi-Madurai National Highway. A van attempting to cross the road from the Vilathikulam side suddenly entered the bus’s path, leading to the mishap.