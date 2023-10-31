10 Dalits injured in caste clash at Krishnagiri’s Sokkadi village

COIMBATORE: An attack by a large group of other caste villagers left around ten Dalits injured in Sokkadi village in Krishnagiri on Sunday night.

It all started after some Dalit villagers raised the issue of dust pollution in the area, where granite stones are being polished as part of renovation works. The villagers sought the work area to be covered with protective cloth to prevent dust from settling down on their houses nearby.

Police said ‘Sokkadi’ Rajan, a local AIADMK functionary, led talks with the disgruntled villagers resulting in a heated quarrel. In a further development, on Sunday night, a large group of villagers belonging to other castes visited the Dalit settlement area and attacked them.

“They hurled stones and also set fire to a thatched wall of an asbestos-roofed house in the locality. The attack left Dalits injured,” police said.

Meanwhile, peace talks organised by the district administration on Monday failed to take off as families of injured villagers boycotted the meeting demanding action against the attackers. More than 50 cops have been deployed in the neighbourhood to prevent any further untoward incidents.

Villagers of other castes, who attempted to stage a roadblock on Krishnagiri Road were warned by police. Ex-CPM MLA P Dilli Babu said to the media that the incident has exposed the failure of police and intelligence agencies.

“Stern action should be taken against the offenders after a probe. We will resort to protest if there is any delay in taking action,” he said to the media.