10 councillors, including 6 from DMK, seek no-trust motion in Pernambut

VELLORE: In a major blow to the DMK chairperson Prema Vetrivel, a group of 10 councillors, including six from the DMK, 3 independents and one from the IUML, submitted individual letters to Pernambut Municipal Commissioner demanding to convene the council to pass a no confidence motion against the chairperson.

Commissioner Velavan said he would act on the issue after consulting his department superiors.

Sources said that the councillors were actually upset over the functioning of vice chairman and DMK town secretary Aliyar Zubair Ahamed. The councillors alleged that Zubair was not heeding their various pleas and his activities were affecting the functioning of the local body.

Of the total 21 member in the council, 15, including the chairperson and vice chairman, belonged to the DMK, one each from the IUML and the Indian National Congress and 4 independents.

The cold war against Zubair had been on for quite some time with the rebels meeting in secret to chart out their course of action. Asked why the no confidence motion was being brought against the chairperson when their real target was the vice chairman, sources revealed that the DMK councillors took this route as they feared reprisals against them from the party as Zubair was the party’s town secretary.

Asked about this Vetrivel, husband of Prema, said, “We do not understand why they are bringing this no confidence motion against my wife when their ire was against the vice chairman.”

Asked if any of the affected councillors or the chairperson had met DMK general secretary Duraimurugan on this issue, he replied in the negative.