10 bureaucrats deployed as election roll observers

CHENNAI: The State Election Commission has deputed 10 bureaucrats as election roll observers to monitor the exercise of special summary revision.

The Commission has assigned three to five districts for each of the observers. And they have to ensure that the special summary revision workers in their designated districts are going as per the direction of the Election Commission of India, according to TN Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo.

They would carry out the task till January 5, 2024, when the final electoral roll would be published. They have to monitor the special camps that would be held on November 4, 5, 18, and 19 to facilitate the eligible citizen, who wants to get enrolled or wants to make deletion, correction, and link with EPIC.