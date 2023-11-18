10 Bills moved by Stalin in Special Assembly session

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin moved the 10 resolutions in the Special Assembly session convened to re-adopt Bills and re-send those to Governor RN Ravi.

The Bills moved by him are:

Madras University Amendment Bill

Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University Amendment Bill

Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University Amendment Bill

Tamil Nadu Agriculture University Amendment Bill

Tamil Nadu Mother Teresa Women's University Amendment Bill

Tamil Nadu Fisheries University Amendment Bill

Tamil University Amendment Bill

Tamil Nadu Veterinary University Amendment Bill

Anna University Amendment Bill

Amendment Bill to bring up more Siddha Universities in Tamil Nadu

Of the Bills, two were adopted in 2020 and 2023 and six others were passed in 2022.

(Inputs from PTI)