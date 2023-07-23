10 accused of killing man over civic poll rivalry detained under Goondas Act

MADURAI: Ten accused in a murder reported last month in Sivaganga have been detained under the Goondas Act. The gang of ten brutally murdered Vinith near Karaikudi new bus stand on June 18 over enmity fighting local body elections in Thirumangalam. Vinith was killed in broad daylight when the victim was on his way to fulfil bail conditions in Karaikudi North police station, sources said.

Based on the directives of South Zone Inspector General of Police Asra Garg, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Ramanathapuram Range, M Durai and recommendations of Sivaganga Superintendent of Police S Selvaraj, Collector Asha Ajith issued an order to detain those ten accused under the Act.

The accused are Athinarayanan, Dhanush alias Dhanasekaran, Maruthuviki alias Vigneshwaran, Sethu alias Sethupathi, Saravanan alias Saravanakumar, Dinesh alias Dinesh Kumar, Selva alias Selvakumar, Sridhar, Naveen alias Naveen Kumar and Ajith Kumar. They belong to Madurai district, sources said.