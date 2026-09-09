1 of 2 siblings dies in Thanjavur mishap

TIRUCHY: Two siblings who attempted to overtake a passenger van by their two-wheeler were hit by a private bus in which one died and the other sustained severe injuries in Thanjavur on Tuesday.
It is said that Krishnasamy (23), a final year law student from Veeramancheri near Thanjavur and his brother Bogarsami (19) were proceeding to Ayyampettai by a two wheeler.
When they were nearing the Guruvadi highway, they attempted to overtake a van that was proceeding ahead. However, they did not notice that a private bus was coming from the opposite direction. The bus hit their bike in which Krishnasamy died on the spot while his brother Bogarsami sustained severe injuries.
On receiving information, the Taluk police rushed to the spot, retrieved the body and sent it to the Ayyampettai GH. The injured is undergoing treatment.
A case was registered and investigations are on.