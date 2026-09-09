1 of 2 siblings dies in Thanjavur mishap

It is said that Krishnasamy (23), a final year law student from Veeramancheri near Thanjavur and his brother Bogarsami (19) were proceeding to Ayyampettai by a two wheeler.

When they were nearing the Guruvadi highway, they attempted to overtake a van that was proceeding ahead. However, they did not notice that a private bus was coming from the opposite direction. The bus hit their bike in which Krishnasamy died on the spot while his brother Bogarsami sustained severe injuries.