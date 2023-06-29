1 new COVID case in State, 0.1% TPR, toll at 38,080

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 1 new COVID case in Chennai on Wednesday. Total number of cases reached 36,10,595. TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.1% after 1,888 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. TPR of Tiruvallur district was 1%. At least six patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals across the State on Wednesday. The total number of recoveries reached 35,72,507. No COVID fatality was reported. Toll remained at 38,080.

