1 new COVID case in Namakkal; active count in State falls to 6

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 1 new COVID case in Namakkal on Wednesday. Total number of cases reached 36,10,610. There are 6 active cases — with 3 in Chennai, 2 in Namakkal and 1 in Chengalpattu.

Some of these cases remain in home isolation. At least 1,372 samples were tested on Wednesday. So far, 35,72,523 patients have been discharged from various hospitals from across the State. No COVID-19 fatality was reported in the last 24 hours. Toll remains at 38,081.