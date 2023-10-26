1 new COVID case in city, 4 active count in State

CHENNAI: There were 4 new COVID cases recorded in the State on Wednesday – 1 each in Chennai, Coimbatore, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur.

The total number of cases stood at 36,10,713 in the State. There were at least 10 active cases including those in isolation as on Wednesday.

One new patient was discharged, and the number of discharges reached 35,72,622. No new COVID fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Toll stood at 38,081.