ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|28 Oct 2023 12:28 AM GMT
1 new COVID case in city, 12 active cases in State
Representative image (PTI)

CHENNAI: One new COVID case was recorded in the State on Friday, and it was in Chennai. The total number of cases has reached 36,10,717 in the State.

There are at least 12 active cases including those in isolation as on Friday.

No new patient was discharged, and the number of discharges remained at 35,72,624. No new COVID fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Toll stood at 38,081.

