1 new case in city, 9 active COVID count in TN

CHENNAI: Two new COVID cases were recorded in the State – 1 each in Chennai and Coimbatore on Thursday. Total number of cases reached 36,10,696 in Tamil Nadu.

There were 9 active cases in the State. At least 2 patients were discharged from various hospitals, and the number of discharges stood at 35,72,606. No new COVID fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Toll remained at 38,081.