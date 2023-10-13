Begin typing your search...

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|12 Oct 2023 8:23 PM GMT
1 new case in city, 9 active COVID count in TN
CHENNAI: Two new COVID cases were recorded in the State – 1 each in Chennai and Coimbatore on Thursday. Total number of cases reached 36,10,696 in Tamil Nadu.

There were 9 active cases in the State. At least 2 patients were discharged from various hospitals, and the number of discharges stood at 35,72,606. No new COVID fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Toll remained at 38,081.

TamilnaduCoronaCovidCorona in TNCovid CountNew Covid CasesCorona SurveyCovid 19
