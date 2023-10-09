1 new case in chennai, 9 active COVID count in TN

CHENNAI: Two new cases were recorded in the State on Sunday – 1 each in Chennai and Salem. Total number of cases reached 36,10,690 in the State. There are at least 9 active cases including those in isolation.

One new patient was discharged, and the number of discharges stood at 35,72,600 on Sunday. No new COVID fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Toll remained at 38,081.