1 new case in Chennai, 11 active Covid count till date in TN

Total number of cases reached 36,10,701 in the State.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|16 Oct 2023 11:24 PM GMT
1 new case in Chennai, 11 active Covid count till date in TN
CHENNAI: Three new Covid cases were recorded in the State on Monday, one in Chennai and two in Coimbatore.

Total number of cases reached 36,10,701 in the State.

There are at least 11 active cases including those in isolation till date.

No new patient was discharged, and the number of discharges remained at 35,72,609.

No new Covid fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. The toll remained at 38,081.





DTNEXT Bureau

