1 month on, major parties yet to respond to honour-killing panel

The Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and smaller parties, including actor Karunas-led Mukkulathor Pulipadai and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, have recently submitted their views to the Commission.

The CPM, CPI and IUML have met the Commission more than twice and submitted their representations.

"We have sent invitations to all recognised political parties, including the DMK, AIADMK, PMK and TVK. We are awaiting their views and responses on honour killings. Apart from political parties, a large number of organisations and human rights groups have submitted their opinions and representations to the Commission," said KN Basha, chairman of the Commission.