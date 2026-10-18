1 month on, major parties yet to respond to honour-killing panel

CHENNAI: The Commission for the Prevention of Honour Killings is yet to receive the views of major political parties, including the DMK, AIADMK, PMK and TVK, even a month after it sent communications seeking their opinions on preventing honour killings in the State.
The Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and smaller parties, including actor Karunas-led Mukkulathor Pulipadai and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, have recently submitted their views to the Commission.
The CPM, CPI and IUML have met the Commission more than twice and submitted their representations.
"We have sent invitations to all recognised political parties, including the DMK, AIADMK, PMK and TVK. We are awaiting their views and responses on honour killings. Apart from political parties, a large number of organisations and human rights groups have submitted their opinions and representations to the Commission," said KN Basha, chairman of the Commission.
The bigger parties shying away from providing their inputs has raised questions about whether they are more worried about losing OBC votes, as oppressed Dalits are at the receiving end in most of the murder cases.
During the Assembly session, Minister for Social Justice Vanni Arasu said that the government would enact a separate law to prevent honour killings once the Commission submits its report.
In addition to collecting opinions and suggestions from various stakeholders, the Commission has also been conducting awareness programmes on the legal aspects of preventing honour killings, particularly among college students.
"The entire panel has visited various colleges and delivered lectures on the Commission's work and the legal aspects of honour killings. We have gathered fresh ideas from Gen Z students on measures to prevent such killings," Justice Basha said.
The State government under the then Chief Minister MK Stalin constituted the Commission in November 2025 to recommend measures to prevent honour killings in the State, after a spate of horrific caste-based killings of couples falling in love beyond their own community. It is headed by retired High Court judge Justice K N Basha, with retired IAS officer V Palanikumar and retired IPS officer S Ramanathan as members.
The Commission has been receiving suggestions and views from the public, legal experts, social activists, non-governmental organisations, political parties, academicians and other stakeholders.