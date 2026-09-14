1 mobile number, 2,008 fancy vehicle registration numbers: What CAG audit revealed about RTO scam in TN

The finding is part of the CAG’s Report on State Revenues for the period ended March 2024, tabled in the Assembly on September 8. An analysis of VAHAN data for 2019-20 to 2023-24 found that 4.16 lakh unique mobile numbers were used for allotment of 6.75 lakh fancy numbers. Of these, 53,000 mobile numbers were used more than once to secure 3.12 lakh fancy numbers.



More significantly, in the registration of 3,355 vehicles, individual mobile numbers were used between 11 and 2,008 times each.



The CAG said the repeated use of the same mobile numbers indicated that some individuals or entities "may be acquiring fancy numbers in bulk, possibly for resale or speculation", undermining the allotment process.

Due to the lack of transparency, people have to visit regional transport offices (RTOs) to find out about available unallotted reserved numbers, increasing their dependence on agents or agencies for vehicle registration.

The government, in its reply in August 2025, said fancy number allotment on the VAHAN portal was based on Aadhaar authentication and that it has discontinued multiple allotments using a single mobile number.



The CAG also flagged significant disparities in the fees collected for fancy numbers and a potential revenue loss of Rs 133.15 crore.