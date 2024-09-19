1 killed in Sivakasi cracker unit explosion, another suffers critical burns

MADURAI: A 25-year-old man was killed and a worker suffered critical burns in an explosion at a cracker manufacturing unit at Sevalpatti village in Vembakottai block of Virudhunagar district on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Govindaraj of Ammaiyarpatti village and Gurumurthy (19), the injured worker hailed from Tiruthangal.

The explosion, which occurred in a chemical mixing room in the unit, shattered the building.

District Fire Officer A Vivekanandan and officials from departments of Revenue, Police, Industrial Safety and Health and Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation inspected the licensed unit and held inquiries.

According to Vembakottai Station Fire Officer P Sundararajan, in a swift response to a fire call received at around 10 am, the brigades rushed to the spot.

The charred body was found under the debris, which was cleared with the aid of two earthmovers, Sundararajan said.

He said Govindaraj was an auto driver, who earlier transported raw materials meant for manufacturing crackers to the unit.

The auto was flipped over at the accident site.

The other victim, Gurumurthy suffered burns to 70 per cent of his body and was admitted to Sivakasi Government Hospital.

Based on a complaint lodged by the Sevalpatti Village Administrative Officer, Vembakottai police have filed a case against the owner of the unit and the foreman.

Later, Kapilraj (30), the foreman, has been picked up for inquiry, sources said.