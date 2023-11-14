1 killed as drunken brawl turns violent in Nagai

TIRUCHY: A group clash under the influence of alcohol turned violent in Nagapattinam during the Deepavali celebration. The brawl resulted in a youth getting killed.

Meanwhile, police beefed up security in the area to avert untoward incidents on Monday.

T Durairaj (25) a resident of Karapidagai South Street near Keezhaiyur in Nagapattinam district along with his friend D Vijayakumar (27) and a few of their friends were consuming alcohol at Karapidagai-Keezhaiyur Main Road to celebrate Deepavali on Sunday.

Meanwhile, T Selvam (26) from the same area along with his friend D Mahadevan (28) and a few others were consuming liquor nearby.

Since liquor got over, Mahadevan asked Selvam to buy alcohol but the latter had no money. An infuriated Mahadevan picked up a quarrel with Selvam and used abusive words.

Unable to bear the abuse, Selvam informed Durairaj and Vijayakumar who were consuming alcohol nearby and soon the small fight turned into a free-for-all. Vijayakumar suffered severe head injury during the melee.

He was rushed to Thirupoondi PHC from where he was referred to Nagapattinam GH. However, doctors declared him dead. Subsequently, Durairaj lodged a complaint against Mahadevan and his friends. Based on the complaint, Keezhaiyur police registered a case and are investigating.

Since the two groups belong to two different communities, the Nagapattinam SP Harsh Singh visited the spot and deployed police protection to avert any untoward incidents.