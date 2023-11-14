Begin typing your search...

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|13 Nov 2023 11:45 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-11-13 23:45:04.0  )
1 killed as drunken brawl turns violent in Nagai
TIRUCHY: A group clash under the influence of alcohol turned violent in Nagapattinam during the Deepavali celebration. The brawl resulted in a youth getting killed.

Meanwhile, police beefed up security in the area to avert untoward incidents on Monday.

T Durairaj (25) a resident of Karapidagai South Street near Keezhaiyur in Nagapattinam district along with his friend D Vijayakumar (27) and a few of their friends were consuming alcohol at Karapidagai-Keezhaiyur Main Road to celebrate Deepavali on Sunday.

Meanwhile, T Selvam (26) from the same area along with his friend D Mahadevan (28) and a few others were consuming liquor nearby.

Since liquor got over, Mahadevan asked Selvam to buy alcohol but the latter had no money. An infuriated Mahadevan picked up a quarrel with Selvam and used abusive words.

Unable to bear the abuse, Selvam informed Durairaj and Vijayakumar who were consuming alcohol nearby and soon the small fight turned into a free-for-all. Vijayakumar suffered severe head injury during the melee.

He was rushed to Thirupoondi PHC from where he was referred to Nagapattinam GH. However, doctors declared him dead. Subsequently, Durairaj lodged a complaint against Mahadevan and his friends. Based on the complaint, Keezhaiyur police registered a case and are investigating.

Since the two groups belong to two different communities, the Nagapattinam SP Harsh Singh visited the spot and deployed police protection to avert any untoward incidents.

alcoholDrunken brawlDeepavali celebrationNagapattinampoliceDeepavalideathNagapattinam GHInvestigation
DTNEXT Bureau

