1 killed, 9 including driver injured as SETC bus capsizes in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: A SETC bus toppled in Thanjavur after the driver lost his control as a passenger died while nine others including the driver sustained severe injuries on Saturday.

Sources said a SETC bus from Chennai with 15 passengers was proceeding to Thanjavur.

When the bus was nearing Ayyampettai near Papanasam, the driver Palanivel (45) lost control while negotiating a sharp turning and the bus toppled in which 10 persons including Rajasekar (34), from Kasavlanadu, driver Palanivel and conductor Vinod (40), sustained injuries.

Soon the injured were rushed to Thanjavur Medical College hospital by the public.

However, among the injured Rajasekar died despite treatment. While the others have been undergoing treatment. Ayyampettai police registered a case and are investigating.