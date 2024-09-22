Begin typing your search...

    1 killed, 9 including driver injured as SETC bus capsizes in Thanjavur

    Sources said a SETC bus from Chennai with 15 passengers was proceeding to Thanjavur.

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|22 Sep 2024 2:26 AM GMT
    1 killed, 9 including driver injured as SETC bus capsizes in Thanjavur
    Accident representative image 

    TIRUCHY: A SETC bus toppled in Thanjavur after the driver lost his control as a passenger died while nine others including the driver sustained severe injuries on Saturday.

    When the bus was nearing Ayyampettai near Papanasam, the driver Palanivel (45) lost control while negotiating a sharp turning and the bus toppled in which 10 persons including Rajasekar (34), from Kasavlanadu, driver Palanivel and conductor Vinod (40), sustained injuries.

    Soon the injured were rushed to Thanjavur Medical College hospital by the public.

    However, among the injured Rajasekar died despite treatment. While the others have been undergoing treatment. Ayyampettai police registered a case and are investigating.

    SETC busThanjavuraccident
    DTNEXT Bureau

