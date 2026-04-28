1 killed, 19 hurt in Tindivanam road mishap

TINDIVANAM: A 26-year-old driver was killed, and 19 people were injured in a road accident involving two lorries and a government bus here, police said on Tuesday.
The accident occurred near Tindivanam, at Salavathi on the GST Road, during the early hours of Tuesday.
According to sources, one of the lorries, coming from Tiruvannamalai toward Puducherry, attempted to cross the highway without noticing the oncoming bus and collided with. It also collided with another lorry.
The driver of the lorry coming from Tiruvannamalai died on the spot. The bus driver, along with the injured passengers, was admitted to the Tindivanam Government Hospital for treatment.
The lorry driver has been identified as Vijay, a resident of Kiliyanoor village in Villupuram district. He is survived by his wife and a two-year-old daughter.
“Some of the passengers whose injuries were not severe went to the nearby hospitals by themselves to treat their wounds. All are out of danger, according to doctors," a police official told PTI.
Police have cleared the damaged vehicles from the road to restore traffic flow on the highway. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.