1 killed, 18 hurt as school van turns turtle in Sivaganga

MADURAI: A 13-year-old school boy was killed and 18 others injured as the school van in which they were travelling turned turtle near Sarukanenthal in Sivaganga district on Tuesday.

The van skidded off the road and overturned. The deceased child is identified as Hari Velan hailing from Vembathur.

The accident occurred at 8.50 am while the students were on their way to a private school at Periyakottai in Sakkottai block.

While negotiating a two-wheeler, the school van driver lost control and the vehicle skidded off the road and overturned.

Hari Velan, who studied Class Seven, succumbed to injuries on the spot. The injured were taken by ambulance to the Sivagangai Government Medical College Hospital, where PR Senthilnathan, Sivaganga MLA and Sivaganga Revenue Divisional Officer Sugitha met the victims.

Doctors were urged to provide proper treatment to the victims.

Based on a complaint lodged by the mother of the deceased, Thiruppachethi police have registered a case and are investigating.

“The van driver Suresh Kumar (42) of Periyakottai has been arrested,” sources said.