1 held on charges of poaching in reserve forest, 9 country guns recovered

VELLORE: One person was arrested for the attempted poaching in reserve forest at Kil Arasampattu near Kaniyambadi on Friday. Forest officials recovered unlicensed country guns, a car, and two mobile phones from the man. Following a tip-off, Vellore DFO Kalanidhi had ordered concerned officials to do rounds in the area.

The officers then saw two persons in a car. However, on seeing the forest officials, the duo took to their heels abandoning the car. Forest officials chased them and caught one who was later identified as Sudhakar (22), son of Ganesan of Saranakuppam village in Tiruvannamalai district while the other person escaped.

Interrogation revealed that the person who escaped was Udayakumar (29) of the same village. Forest officials seized nine unlicensed country guns, the car and two mobile phones from the accused who was arrested and remanded to custody on Saturday. Search is on to nab the escaped person.