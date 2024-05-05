1 dead as lightning strikes Sivakasi

MADURAI: One person was struck dead by lightning and three others injured while it was raining in Sivakasi.

The incident happened at around 6.30 pm at Poovanathapuram and the victims were waiting at a bus stop.

The deceased victim has been identified as Vel Eswaran (27) of Vadapatti. The injured have been identified as R Murugesan (45), Vignesh (13) of Periyakulathupatti and A Xavier (40) of Vadapatti and admitted to Sivakasi Government Hospital.