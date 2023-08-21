1 dead, 8 injured as car rams into temple procession in Kanchi

CHENNAI: One person was killed and at least eight others suffered injuries after a rashly driven car ran amok into a temple procession in Kancheepuram on Saturday night. All the injured were moved to a government hospital for treatment where a 45-year-old man was declared brought dead.

The deceased was identified as Venkatesan, a photographer. Police said that he was part of the procession that started from Amman temple near Kancheepuram bus stand. The procession was moving along Balaji Street when the incident happened. Vishnu Kanchi police said that the car driver, Saravanan lost control of the vehicle and rammed onto the public before coming to a halt. He is from the same neighbourhood and was not under the influence of alcohol, preliminary investigations have revealed.

“He had stepped onto the accelerator instead of the brake in panic and hit against the people, “ a police officer said. Of the eight injured, two of them are minor boys. All of them are under treatment at the Government headquarters hospital in Kancheepuram. Police have booked a case of rash and negligent driving and culpable homicide not amounting to murder against Saravanan and arrested him. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.