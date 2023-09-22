0 percentile: Scrap NEET chorus grows

CHENNAI: The controversial reduction in the qualifying percentile for NEET PG admission has not only exposed the fault line in the meritocracy of the national level test, but revived the debate on the need to eliminate it in Tamil Nadu.

Politicians and scholars have upped the ante against the test, which has been found to be skewed in favour of the rich and affordable ones, much to the chagrin of the disadvantaged sections of the society, at least in Tamil Nadu.

In the backdrop of the NEET exemption bill of the state government awaiting the President’s nod indefinitely owing to red tape or lack of political will, critics here have blasted the controversial shifting of goalposts by the Union government left, right and centre in the Dravidian hinterland.

While the DMK and its NEET opposing allies, understandably, have claimed to be vindicated, those in the other side of political spectrum and academicians have also joined the chorus to the disadvantage of the NEET endorsing Union government.

Prince Gajendra Babu, general secretary of State Platform for Common School System (SPCSS) – Tamil Nadu argued; “A set of students have already been admitted through the first round of counselling for NEET PG seats.

They have certain standards. Now, another set would be admitted with zero qualifying percentile, which will be another standard. So, a standard and substandard category of students will be educated in the same classroom.

Citing the queries raised by the Union Home Ministry against the NEET exemption passed by the Tamil Nadu government, Gajendra Babu said, “One of queries was whether the Bill was detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of the country. It is an irrelevant and unjustified question. Union Ayush Ministry has replied saying that when a person passing out without NEET (from Tamil Nadu) moves to practice in a state where persons pass with NEET, it will create a tension and disturb unity, an absurd answer to an unjustified and irrelevant question.”

Wondering if the same logic would not apply to students admitted in the first and subsequent rounds of counselling after reducing to zero percentile qualifying marks, the SPCSS general secretary said, “Will it not be a mockery of merit and disturb unity now? NEET is a market conspiracy and commercial gamble. It has nothing to do with merit and standard. Market operates on the dictum of demand and supply. Now, the demand is less and supply is more. More PG seats are vacant, while fewer people have qualified through NEET. So, the Union government is reducing the qualification. When the market demanded, the Union government responded and reduced the qualification. When a duly elected state government, after thorough research and discussion, adopted a bill, making provision for the state to decide the medical admission, the Centre has not responded. The Centre does not care for students’ welfare, people’s rights and requests and rights of the states. The Centre attaches more importance to commercial interests rather than the welfare of the people.”