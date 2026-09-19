Zverev gives Germany 1-0 lead over Croatia and Shelton looks to rebound for US in Davis Cup

It was Zverev's first match since winning the U.S. Open final last weekend against American Ben Shelton. That came after the 29-year-old Zverev won his first Grand Slam title at the French Open in June.

The second-ranked Zverev, who had 15 aces, dominated on the indoor hardcourt in Halle, Germany, with Dodig having no break-point chances.

Germany's Daniel Altmaier will play Croatia's Dino Prizmic in the second singles match later Saturday.

Doubles and reverse singles are scheduled for Sunday in the best-of-five match series. The winning team advances to the Final 8 in Bologna, Italy, in November.