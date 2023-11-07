Zion schools to conduct Chess tournament

CHENNAI: Zion and Alwin Group of Schools first International Open FIDE Rating Open chess tournament will be held at Zion International Public School, Mappedu, Chennai from November 18 to 21 for a prize pool of Rs 3,00,000/- This All India Chess Federation’s recognized Chess Tournament is being organized by Mount Chess Academy under the aegis of All India Chess Federation and Tamil Nadu State Chess Association.

The event will be a 8 round Swiss format FIDE rating chess tournament and the last date to register is November 14.

To register or know more, contact Yamuna Ravichandran, mobile: 90436 90467 or email: mountchessacademy@gmail.com