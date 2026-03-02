Zimbabwe cricketers' family-like bond with fan group 'Castle Corner'

For background, Castle Corner is the name of a stand at the Harare Sports Club back home.

With their infectious energy, the members of the group also brought the neutral Delhi residents on their side during Sunday's game.

Every dismissal was hugely cheered as Zimbabwe took three wickets in the powerplay after posting a below 153 for seven. Proteas eventually chased down the target comfortably.

The love and respect for Zimbabwe was because of their giant-killing run in the tournament. A team that was toiling in nondescript locations 18 months ago pulled off upsets against the mighty Australia and Sri Lanka.

"Like you said, not many teams or people gave us a chance (in the tournament). Most importantly, even if you look at it today, we were out, but I have huge respect for Delhi and the crowd. The way they were chanting Zimbabwe, the ultimate goal for me and for my team was to earn respect," said Raza in his campaign-ending media interaction.

"And hearing Zimbabwe and the fans and the crowd coming up for this so-called dead rubber and support Zimbabwe, it tells you that we are going home with a lot of respect," said the 39-year-old, who wishes to continue playing in his 40s.