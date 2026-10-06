Zidane and Mancini get first home wins in charge of France and Italy in Nations League

Substitutes Désiré Doué, Rayan Cherki and Michael Olise (two) netted four goals in 14 minutes to completely turn the match around for France, which trailed until the 77th minute.

“Tonight, this is soccer, this is what we love,” Zidane said. “We faced some difficulties in the first half but that's part of the game; it's the kind of match you get from time to time. It's good to set things right — which is what we did — and we managed to play an extraordinary second half.”

The win reinforced France's control of Group A1, three points above Italy, which beat Turkey 3-1.

Third-placed Belgium slipped four points below France. Turkey has no points.

Zidane started his time in charge of Les Bleus with wins over Turkey and Belgium before being held to a draw by Italy on his home debut on Friday.

“It's a collective effort, too,” Olise said. "He (Zidane) brings in ideas, we follow them — we've done that well over the last four matches, we're going to continue like this."

France was still to book a spot in the quarterfinals. It would have been assured of one of the top two places in the group if it beat Belgium and Italy failed to beat Turkey.