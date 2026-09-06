Zheng Qinwen makes big US Open comeback. Naomi Osaka joins her in the fourth round

Madison Keys fought off tears as she tried to explain how Zheng, way down and all but out, somehow got the win.

Zheng, the Olympic gold medalist, extended her return to the U.S. Open on Saturday with a spectacular and stunning rally, winning the final seven games to eliminate No. 22 Keys 1-6, 7-6 (3), 7-5.

“I feel like I obviously got off to a really good lead, and then I just got really — I mean, got really scared, like I couldn't swing,” Keys said. “I don't know. Tennis just feels really hard right now, so I feel like that kind of took over.”

Hours later, 13th-seeded Naomi Osaka joined her in the fourth round by defeating Elise Mertens 6-3, 3-6, 7-5, in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes. The two-time champion from Japan put her head on her racket after the final point, stunned herself at the victory.

“Honestly, I can't believe I won this match,” Osaka said. “I'm literally shocked that I won this match.”

Not quite as big a comeback as Zheng, but Osaka was down 4-2 in the third set and apologized for expressing so much frustration throughout a tough night.