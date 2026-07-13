Zach Johnson wins at Firestone for first senior major title - (A)

Johnson had a 63 in the third round that staked him to a four-shot lead entering the final round, and even with a pair of bogeys in his opening four holes, no one came particularly close. Johnson chipped in from 20 feet on his last hole.

It was Johnson's third win in his rookie season on the 50-and-older PGA Tour Champions, allowing him to close the gap on Stewart Cink in the Charles Schwab Cup. The victory makes Johnson eligible for The Players Championship next year.