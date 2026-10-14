Yuvraj Singh appointed Delhi Capitals assistant and batting coach

"I am excited to begin a new chapter in my life with the Delhi Capitals. I have an old association with the franchise and know the owners well, which makes this a special opportunity for me," Yuvraj said in a statement shared by the franchise.

The appointment marks Yuvraj's reunion with the Delhi franchise. In 2015, the franchise, then known as Delhi Daredevils, secured his services for a record Rs 16 crore, making him the most expensive player in IPL history at the time. He went on to represent the franchise in all 14 matches that season.

"I'm also looking forward to teaming up with Dada, this time as coaches. Coaching is something I am truly passionate about, and I cannot wait to get started with this extremely talented squad. I'm sure it's going to be an exciting journey for me, and I look forward to contributing to the team's success," Yuvraj added.