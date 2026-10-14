Yuvraj Singh appointed Delhi Capitals assistant and batting coach

NEW DELHI: Former India World Cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was on Tuesday appointed assistant and batting coach of Delhi Capitals ahead of the 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.
The announcement comes a week after DC unveiled former India captain Sourav Ganguly as their head coach.
A veteran of 304 ODIs, 40 Tests and 58 T20Is, Yuvraj, a multiple World Cup winner, will take up his first coaching assignment in the cash-rich league.
"I am excited to begin a new chapter in my life with the Delhi Capitals. I have an old association with the franchise and know the owners well, which makes this a special opportunity for me," Yuvraj said in a statement shared by the franchise.
The appointment marks Yuvraj's reunion with the Delhi franchise. In 2015, the franchise, then known as Delhi Daredevils, secured his services for a record Rs 16 crore, making him the most expensive player in IPL history at the time. He went on to represent the franchise in all 14 matches that season.
"I'm also looking forward to teaming up with Dada, this time as coaches. Coaching is something I am truly passionate about, and I cannot wait to get started with this extremely talented squad. I'm sure it's going to be an exciting journey for me, and I look forward to contributing to the team's success," Yuvraj added.
Yuvraj has mentored several established and emerging Indian stars, including India captain Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh.
Even swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant sought Yuvraj's advice when he went through a slump in form.
Incidentally, former DC skipper Pant is also back with the franchise after the Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants agreed to a high-profile player trade, which saw wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav move in the opposite direction.
"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Yuvi to the Delhi Capitals family. Yuvi is one of Indian cricket's greatest match-winners and someone who has played a pivotal role in mentoring many of the brightest young talents in Indian cricket today.
"His experience, winning mindset, and ability to connect with players will be invaluable to our squad," said DC chairman and co-owner and JSW Sports founder Parth Jindal.
"His return to the franchise also marks a special moment for everyone associated with the Capitals, and we look forward to seeing him work with Dada and the rest of the staff going forward," he added.
The Delhi franchise is still searching for its maiden IPL title. The team reached the final only once, in the 2020 season, and failed to make the playoffs in the last two seasons.
Delhi Capitals is jointly owned by the GMR Group and the JSW Group. The two groups take turns managing the franchise in a biennial cycle. GMR's tenure ended in 2026.