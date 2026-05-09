Yuvraj lone Indian to make cut, Shubhankar, Veer miss out in Spain

BARCELONA: Yuvraj Sandhu, who is playing his maiden DP World Tour season, was the lone Indian to make the cut at the Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship leaderboard here.
However, India’s other two golfers in the field Shubhankar Sharma (71-74) and Veer Ahlawat (75-72) missed the cut.
Stefano Mazzoli and Lucas Bjerregaard head into the weekend tied at the top.
Rookie Mazzoli, who secured promotion to the DP World Tour by a top eight finish on the 2025 Road to Mallorca Rankings, set the early target on Friday with a bogey free 67.
Having opened with a 66, the Italian made a quick start to the second round with back-to-back birdies from the first and maintained the momentum. His third gain came on the fifth hole.
Then came a remarkable run of 11 straight pars before a birdie-birdie finish. He almost chipped in for eagle at the last.
Meanwhile, Bjerregaard matched Mazzoli with his own final hole birdie to cap off a second round 67.
A shot behind the pair at the top is South African Yurav Premlall, who carded the lowest round of his DP World Tour career with an eight-under-par 64 to head into the weekend on ten-under.
Premlall, whose best finish so far this season is a tie for 31st at the Hero Indian Open, said he is taking it one step at a time rather than trying to think of what's at stake.