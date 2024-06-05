Yuva Kabaddi Series Tamil Nadu: VELS University to face off with Karpagam University in grand finale on June 6

CHENNAI: Chennai’s VELS University, boasting of four players with Pro Kabaddi League experience, will take on Karpagam University of Coimbatore in the grand finale of the first-ever Velammal Yuva Kabaddi Series Tamil Nadu Clubs Championship, 2024 edition at the Velammal Bodhi Campus, Ponneri, on Thursday.

Vels University hammered NA Academy 42-24 while Karpagam University got the better of PRIST University 36-33 in the semi-finals of the high-octane Yuva Kabaddi Series, a premier all-year-round tournament that is known for hand-picking aspiring young kabaddi players and moulding them into future stars since its inception in 2022.

"Tamil Nadu has been a hub for Kabaddi in India, and we aimed to bring this year-long grassroots platform to the state to uncover its abundant talent. It is heartening to see 16 teams, comprising over 320 players, competing in an exciting, custom-made tournament format that featured a total of 121 matches across three stages. Even more exciting is the discovery of numerous immensely talented players from this tournament, who will now be scouted for upcoming national Kabaddi events, " commented Vikas Gautam, CEO of the Yuva Kabaddi Series.

VELS University had clinched their Challenger Round Group A encounter 32-29 only for Karpagam University to return the favour in the Booster Round with a 41-26 victory.

Karpagam University has banked on the defensive abilities of Sakthivel Thangavelu (53 points) and Manikandan Nesamani (48 points), who top the best defenders’ standings, to reach the final while Satish Kumar Suryan, who has represented Tamil Thalaivas in the PKL has been the star performer for VELS University with 129 raid points including 9 Super 10s and 7 Super Raids.

R Sakthivel (Bengal Warriors), V Arul Nanda Babu (Bengaluru Bulls) and Babu Murugasan (UP Yoddhas) are the other three members who have played in the PKL and are expected to give the upper hand to VELS University.

The summit clash between VELS University and Karpagam University on Thursday would be a third face-off between the team and both will be confident of grabbing the ultimate bragging rights as they have shared the spoils in their earlier two matches.

The winning team will take home a prize purse of Rs 20 lakh while the runners-up will be richer by Rs 10 lakh.