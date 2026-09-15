Yuki Bhambri ruled out of India-Korea Davis Cup tie

The winner of this match will advance into the finals.

India captain Rohit Rajpal confirmed that Bhambri will not be available for the Round 2 tie.

"Yuki Bambri is not doing too well with his thigh and may not be available to play the Davis Cup. So, we are working on that area to see what our combination is going to be, which we shouldn't be doing actually during the week before the Davis Cup. But unfortunately, we are having to do that," Rajpal said.

Bhambri had suffered a right thigh strain before his US Open main-draw match and had subsequently been doubtful for the Korea tie.

His absence is a significant blow to India's doubles plans, with Rajpal having previously paired him with Dhakshineswar Suresh. The combination worked effectively during their previous Davis Cup outing against the Netherlands in Bengaluru.

"Last time I played Yuki and DK because Yuki's big strength is his return from ad-court. And that is the weakness for DK. And Yuki's serve is his weak point and DK has a huge serve. This opposite combination made them a very formidable pair," said Rajpal.