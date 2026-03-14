Youth boxers reach semi-finals, India assured five medals

India’s medal hopes were strengthened with victories from Gunjan (48kg), Joyshree Devi (54kg), Ambekar Meetei (50kg), Chandrika Pujari (51kg) and Radhamani Longjam (57kg), all of whom advanced to the semifinals, thereby assuring the country five medals at the tournament.

In the morning session, Gunjan secured a convincing 5-0 unanimous decision victory over Azerbaijan’s Gular Huseynova, while Joyshree Devi produced a dominant display to defeat Japan’s Yura Kanemaru by Referee Stopped Contest (RSC) in the first round.

Ambekar Meetei also progressed with a 4-1 victory over Japan’s Akira Uekubo in the men’s 50kg category.